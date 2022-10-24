MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $237.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

