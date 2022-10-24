Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY22 guidance at $2.65-$2.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $31.24 on Monday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,769,000 after acquiring an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

