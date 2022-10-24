Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.54 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.25.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

