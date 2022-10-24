Kforce (KFRC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 guidance at $1.03-1.11 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KFRC stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kforce has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $81.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

