Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $29.02 per share.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

ELV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.16.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $510.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.67. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $392.40 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after acquiring an additional 633,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 10,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 569,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,589,000 after purchasing an additional 563,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.