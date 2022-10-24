ITV’s (ITV) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.91) target price on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ITV from GBX 66 ($0.80) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 110.67 ($1.34).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Stock Up 0.2 %

ITV opened at GBX 65 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 541.67. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.14.

ITV Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. ITV’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).

About ITV

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.