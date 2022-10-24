ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.37.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $9.53 on Thursday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

