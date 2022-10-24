H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of H&R Block worth $26,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

