Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after buying an additional 172,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 499,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after buying an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

