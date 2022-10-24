FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.29 on Monday. Plug Power has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after buying an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 15.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,162,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

