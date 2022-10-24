FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $34.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $34.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.60 per share.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $364.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average of $447.10. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

