Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

