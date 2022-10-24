Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2023 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $123.59 on Monday. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Dover by 0.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

