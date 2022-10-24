Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $128.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.33.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in PPG Industries by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

