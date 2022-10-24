Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $170.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.49.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $128.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.