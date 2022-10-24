DA Davidson Comments on Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

HUT opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

