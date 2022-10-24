Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.