Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 77.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 54.7% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 274.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.