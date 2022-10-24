Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,921,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,806,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In other news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

