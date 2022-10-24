Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

TSE:CG opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

