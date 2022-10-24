Capital Southwest (CSWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $476.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.