Brokers Set Expectations for Constellation Software Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn $70.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $73.86. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $85.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2023 earnings at $84.58 EPS.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.4 %

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,458.33.

CSU opened at C$1,881.78 on Monday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,970.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,994.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,985,753.76.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.