Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stake Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,298 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

