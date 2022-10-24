Axonics (AXNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXNX opened at $69.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $2,354,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,010.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axonics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axonics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

