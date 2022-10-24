Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $187.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.68. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.