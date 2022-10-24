Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,231 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 30.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Comerica by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Comerica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

