Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 232,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 26,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 78,435 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.