Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after buying an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $78.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.