ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $689.10.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $452.66 on Monday. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

