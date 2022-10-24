Amkor Technology (AMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.07 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,440. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

