Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

