Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allkem in a research report issued on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allkem’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

OROCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Trading Up 1.0 %

Allkem Company Profile

Shares of Allkem stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

