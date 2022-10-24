Alcoa Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alcoa Stock Up 6.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

AA opened at $41.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.