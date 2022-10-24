Aflac (AFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aflac Trading Up 1.9 %

AFL opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Aflac by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile



Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

