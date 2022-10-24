Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 831,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,080,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

