WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,777,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $139.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

