VeraBank N.A. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

