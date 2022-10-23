Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after purchasing an additional 118,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

SMCI stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

