Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $142.31 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

