Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,601 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $46.86 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.