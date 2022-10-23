Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of UMH Properties worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch purchased 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,381 shares of company stock valued at $52,924 over the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.