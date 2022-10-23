Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of ShockWave Medical worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,614,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,450 shares of company stock worth $30,653,689. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $276.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.92 and its 200 day moving average is $221.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52 and a beta of 1.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

