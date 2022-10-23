Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Regal Rexnord worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

NYSE RRX opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

