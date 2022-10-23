Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 221,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $13,123,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $443,548.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,455. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.46 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.