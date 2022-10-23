Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,535 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 167.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $188.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.61 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $263,439,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock worth $23,925,529. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

