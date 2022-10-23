Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,253 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.