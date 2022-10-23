Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 131.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Pentair worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. Pentair’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.