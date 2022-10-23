Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

