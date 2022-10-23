Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,259,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,093,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.36. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

