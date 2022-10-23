McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $54,314,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,086,000 after purchasing an additional 465,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

